Resolute Mining (ASX:RSG) regains Bibiani lease in Ghana

Gold player Resolute Miningis back in business at the Bibiani mining project in Ghana, one month after the Ghanaian government’s termination of lease to the company.Resolutehas successfully negotiated the restoration of the Bibiani mining lease contract with the Ghanaian government, on several conditions. Under the agreement, the Australian miner is required to seek “express permission” from Ghanaian authorities to proceed with any sale of the project. Furthermore, Resolute Mining must provide an environmental report on the site and a new development timeline for the project.Shares in Resolute Miningjumped 19.15 per cent to 56 cents by 11am.