CSL (ASX:CSL) crowdsourcing ideas to optimise plasma technology

has kickstarted a crowdsourcing campaign to generate ideas for optimising the company’s plasma technology.
Startup incubator Cicada Innovations iss facilitating the medical company’s "research challenge". The competition offers $55,000 worth of rewards for the most innovative life-saving approaches to their immunoglobulin product, extracted from collected plasma. Plasma collections’ output is considered vital to the company’s sales and earnings in the coming year.
Shares in CSL (ASX:CSL)
are trading 0.22 per cent higher at $265.25