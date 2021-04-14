CSL (ASX:CSL) crowdsourcing ideas to optimise plasma technology

Biotechnology researcher CSLhas kickstarted a crowdsourcing campaign to generate ideas for optimising the company’s plasma technology.Startup incubator Cicada Innovations iss facilitating the medical company’s "research challenge". The competition offers $55,000 worth of rewards for the most innovative life-saving approaches to their immunoglobulin product, extracted from collected plasma. Plasma collections’ output is considered vital to the company’s sales and earnings in the coming year.Shares in CSLare trading 0.22 per cent higher at $265.25