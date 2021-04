Sydney-based oil and gas producer Empire Energyhas won the auction to acquire a majority stake in exploration company Pangaea Group’s five tenements across the Beetaloo Sub-basin.An 82.5 per cent interest in these assets will cost Empirearound $70 million in cash and scrips. The company intends to finance this purchase via a $30 capital raising.Shares in Empire Energyclosed 1.43% higher at 36 cents