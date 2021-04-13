Galaxy Resources (ASX:GXY) bumps up resource estimates in Argentina

Galaxy Resourceshas updated the lithium miner’s Sal de Vida resource estimates, indicating a significant increase in Inferred Mineral Resources of 27 per cent.The adjustment came on the back of findings from drilling missions in the east sub-basin commencing in late 2020. The first two out of the eight wells to be constructed on the site returned readings of lithium concentrations at 911mg/L and 955 mg/L. The data from the company's flagship project in Argentina is significantly higher than the average lithium resource grade.Shares in Galaxy Resourcesclosed 4.49% higher at $3.26 yesterday.