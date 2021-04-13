A2 Milk (ASX:A2M) upgraded to a buy

Bell Porter has rated the a2 Milk Company as a buy, taking into consideration the company’s increase in exported instant milk formula to China.The dairy producer’s records show that infill levels are showing a tendency to fall, following 2 straight months of increasing volumes of baby formula to the Chinese market. Bell Porter has reflected stronger confidence in the milk business by lifting A2M’s valuation from $8.65 to $9.50.Shares in the a2 Milk Companyare trading 3.67 per cent higher at $8.20