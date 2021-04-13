NAB (ASX:NAB) reports improved business conditions in March

National Australia Bankhas released findings from its March survey of business conditions, detailing better-than-expected results and signaling an eight-point increase to a record high of 25 points. NAB chief economist Alan Oster has attributed improved conditions to the early lifting of COVID restrictions ahead of schedule around Australia. In contrast, the business confidence index still hovers above average despite shedding 3 points to 15 due to weaker performances in wholesale and manufacturing.