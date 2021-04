Payment solutions provider Zip Cohas reported March quarter revenue of over $114 million, indicating an 80 per cent rise year on year.The company’s American subsidiary, Quadpay led the charge with a revenue growth of 188 per cent, raking in $54.5 million. Meanwhile, Zip Co Australia recorded a 10 per cent increase in revenue in the quarter.Shares in Zip Cojumped 9.7 per cent to $9.13 by 12pm on Tuesday.