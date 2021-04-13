HomeCo (ASX:HMC) recruits Ramsay Health (ASX:RHC)'s ex-CEO for healthcare strategy

Property developer HomeCo Consortiumhas recruited former Ramsay Health CEO Danny Sims as an advisor on the quest to diversify into the healthcare sector.The company has released an update to make investors aware of HomeCo’s plan to raise $ 1 billion to establish a “health and wellness” investment division and list a REIT. Hospitals, aged care and childcare centres and life sciences facilities are all acquisition targets of the equity raise.Shares in HomeCo Consortiumlast traded at $4.69.