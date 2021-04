Book e-commerce platform Booktopiahas announced its exclusive supplier and fulfillment partnership with Zookal Textbooks.The deal covers a textbook range of about 185,000 titles and is expected to rake in estimated revenue of $22 million per year. The company has justified its positive outlook with students’ return from social distancing to classrooms in the new academic year.The partnership agreement has propelled shares in Booktopia2.11 per cent higher to $2.42.