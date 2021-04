Genetic and vascular disorder treatment company Clinuvel Pharmaceuticalsreleased a new strategic update on Monday.The firm plans to expand its research capabilities for skin cancer treatments and damage remediation. The establishment of a new manufacturing division is on the company’s strategic agenda to advance new treatment formulas.The strategic update has done little to boost investor appetite, as shares in Clinuvel Pharmaceuticals are trading 2.42 per cent lower at $29.39 .