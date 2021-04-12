CBA forecasts decline in unemployment: Aus shares tracking 0.4% lower at noon

The Australian sharemarket has defied Wall Street’s optimism from Friday and dipped at the open. The Commonwealth Bank of Australiaand major iron ore players have weighed on the market, as Fortescue Metalsand BHPare both sustaining losses. CBA has also forecasted the unemployment rate to decline at a rapid pace this year, based on forward-looking indicators.At noon, the ASX200 is tracking 0.4 per cent or 25 points down at 6,971. Its futures are pointing to a fall of 28 points.BHP’s 50 per cent-owned Brazilian mining corporation Samarco has requested judicial reorganisation (JR) with Brazilian authorities.Casino operator Crown Resortshas found a new director in the form of former SkyCitydeputy chair Bruce Carter, pending probity clearance.Centuria Industrial REIThas added a distribution centre in the strategic infill market of Arndell Park to its $784 million pipeline of industrial asset acquisitions in FY21.Perenti Global-owned African Underground Mining Services (AUMS) has been awarded a 2-year contract extension for its business with AngloGold Ashanti. The deal worth $235 million will allow AUMS to continue and expand operations at the Geita Mine in Tanzania.The board of Synlait Milkhas accepted the resignation of CEO Leon Clement.The best-performing sector is Information Technology, adding 0.2 per cent, while the worst-performing sector is REITs, shedding 1.3 per cent.The best-performing stock in the S&P/ASX 200 is Pilbara Minerals, rising 4.1 per cent to $1.21. It's followed by shares in Appenand XeroThe worst-performing stock in the S&P/ASX 200 is Kogan.com, dropping almost 5 per cent to $12.64. It's followed by shares in Platinum Asset Managementand Nickel MinesGold is trading at US$1,741 an ounce.The iron ore price has risen 0.3 per cent to US$173.54 a ton.Iron ore futures are pointing to a fall of 0.5 per cent.One Australian dollar is buying 76.06 US cents.