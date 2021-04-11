Crown Resorts (ASX:CWN) appoints former SkyCity (AX:SKC) deputy chair as director

Casino operator Crown Resortshas found a new director in the form of former SkyCitydeputy chair Bruce Carter, pending probity clearance.The appointment was announced on Monday morning in a bid to replenish Crown’s depleted board, following the departures of five directors and CEO Ken Barton. The company believes Carter’s experience from state and federal government inquiries can be of great assistance in dealing with royal commissions into its Victoria and Western Australia’s casino licenses.He also currently holds directorships at Bank of Queensland and AIG Australia.Shares in Crown Resortslast traded at $12.20