The sales of Perenti Global’s mining assets in Mali and Burkina Faso have generated $80 million in cash for the mining company.The receipt for the sales of Yanfolila and Boungou’s in-country plants, property and equipment (PPE) will enable the business to redeploy capital into its “most value-accretive opportunities”.Shares in Perenti Globalare trading 2.25 per cent higher at $1.14.