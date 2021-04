Thousands of Vodafone customers have been shut out of the Internet, while many have not been able to access the telephone network.By 11am, the company had received over 10,000 Vodafone reports of connection issues, amidst a 4G and phone signal outage in the company’s network. The subsidiary of TPG Telecomhas acknowledged the technical error and is working to rectify the issue.Shares in TPGare trading 0.9 per cent higher at $6.38.