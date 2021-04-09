Electro Optic Systems (ASX:EOS) invents new solution to space pollution

Space and defence innovator Electro Optic Systemshas invented a ground-breaking means to combat space pollution and solve the space debris conundrum.The Australian-domiciled company explains that its ‘Guide Star Laser’ technology is capable of tracking and moving low-altitude space debris faster than other existing solutions. The product is the outcome of a collaboration project with the Australian Government.Shares in Electro Optic Systemsare trading 0.56 per cent higher at $5.41