CSL (ASX:CSL) committed to AstraZeneca COVID-19 Vaccine

CSL (AX:CSL) has reiterated its commitment to the contract terms with the Australian Government and AstraZeneca (AZ) to produce 51 million AZ coronavirus vaccine doses.The company’s statement released last night has raised eyebrows, considering the Australian Government’s recommendation of the Pfizer vaccine for the under-50s. The change in direction of Australia’s vaccine roll-out has presented CSL with the question of other COVID-19 vaccine alternatives. However, the company had previously indicated that its facilities are at production capacity and it will be “challenging” for them to repurpose plants for other vaccines’ production.Shares in CSL are trading 0.18 per cent lower at $265.47