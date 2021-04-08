Coventry Group (ASX:CYG) acquires Tasman-based hydraulic equipment provider

Company News

by Michael Luu April 09, 2021 08:00 AM

Industrial solutions provider Coventry Group (ASX:CYG) has sealed a deal to acquire Fluid Power Services (FPS) for $2.1 million.

FPS specialises in producing hydraulic equipment and has operations in Tasmania. The company generated a total revenue of $4.9 million and adjusted EBITDA of $1.2 million in the previous financial year. The acquisition is expected to bolster Conventry’s presence in Tasmania and diversify non-mining outlets.

Shares in Coventry Group (ASX:CYG) closed 0.4 per cent higher at $1.16 

Michael Luu

Finance News Network
Michael joined FNN in December 2017 with a passion for creativity and TV production. Possessing over four years of international experience in broadcasting, he has hosted, edited and produced video content for Vietnam’s national broadcaster VTV, Germany’s DWTV and the APEC Summit. Michael is also a freelance videographer and casual correspondent for VTV in Australia.