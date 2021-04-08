Coventry Group (ASX:CYG) acquires Tasman-based hydraulic equipment provider

Industrial solutions provider Coventry Grouphas sealed a deal to acquire Fluid Power Services (FPS) for $2.1 million.FPS specialises in producing hydraulic equipment and has operations in Tasmania. The company generated a total revenue of $4.9 million and adjusted EBITDA of $1.2 million in the previous financial year. The acquisition is expected to bolster Conventry’s presence in Tasmania and diversify non-mining outlets.Shares in Coventry Groupclosed 0.4 per cent higher at $1.16