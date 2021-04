Morgan Stanley has slashed the price target for Afterpayby 6.3 per cent to $149.The second reduction to the broker’s valuation of Afterpay is in response to the Commonwealth Bank of Australia’s plan to enter the buy now, pay later market. The banking heavyweight’s payment-in-installments service its expected to rival Afterpay’s average merchant fees, costing as little as CBA card transaction fees.Shares in Afterpayclosed 1.1 per cent higher at $119.85.