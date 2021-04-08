Vitalharvest (ASX:VTH) shares propelled by bidding war

Investment firm Roc Partners has stepped upped its bidding game for agricultural real estate manager VitalharvestThe offer of $1.16 for every Vitalharvest share came in the midst of a bidding contest with Macquarie Infrastructure and Real Assets. This has placed Roc in pole position in the race to acquire assets of Vitalharvest, as it is 4 cents ahead of Macquarie’s offer. The $220 million-rated owner of orchards has given Macquarie till next Thursday to challenge their rival’s bid.Shares in Vitalharvest Freehold Trustare trading 3.95 per cent higher at $1.18