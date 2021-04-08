Worley (ASX:WOR) inks deal to build Phillips 66 renewable fuel factory

Engineering solutions provider Worleyhas inked a deal with US Energy producer Phillips 66 to reconfigure a San Francisco refinery into a renewable fuels-manufacturing facility.The project involves providing engineering design services to construct one of the world’s largest renewable fuels factories. The repurposed structure is expected to convert used cooking oils, fat, grease and vegetable oils into 2.5 billion litres of transportation fuels.Shares in Worleyare trading 0.18 per cent lower at $10.89