Worley (ASX:WOR) inks deal to build Phillips 66 renewable fuel factory

Company News

by Michael Luu April 08, 2021 12:00 PM

Engineering solutions provider Worley (ASX:WOR) has inked a deal with US Energy producer Phillips 66 to reconfigure a San Francisco refinery into a renewable fuels-manufacturing facility.

The project involves providing engineering design services to construct one of the world’s largest renewable fuels factories. The repurposed structure is expected to convert used cooking oils, fat, grease and vegetable oils into 2.5 billion litres of transportation fuels.

Shares in Worley (ASX:WOR) are trading 0.18 per cent lower at $10.89 

Michael Luu

Finance News Network
Michael joined FNN in December 2017 with a passion for creativity and TV production. Possessing over four years of international experience in broadcasting, he has hosted, edited and produced video content for Vietnam’s national broadcaster VTV, Germany’s DWTV and the APEC Summit. Michael is also a freelance videographer and casual correspondent for VTV in Australia.