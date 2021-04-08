News Corp (ASX:NWS) launches US$750 million private offering of senior notes

Diversified media and information company News Corpis to raise US$750 million ($985 million) through a private debt offering.The company is offering senior notes to be due in 2029.The company will use the funds for general corporate purposes, which may include acquisitions and working capital.Last month, the company acquired the Books & Media segment of Houghton Mifflin Harcourt for US$349 million and Investor's Business Daily from O’Neil Capital Management for US$275 million.Shares in News Corpare trading at 0.16 per cent at $32.10.