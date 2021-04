The Australian Securities & Investments Commission (ASIC) has today taken legal action against banking giant Westpac, on allegations of misleading conduct and a lack of transparency.The financial whistleblower is prosecuting the big-four bank for selling consumer and credit insurance (CCI) to 384 customers without their informed consent. The alleged misconducts happened between April and July in 2015.Shares in Westpacare trading 1.6 per cent higher at $25.22