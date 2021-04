Tesla’s lithium supplier Piedmonthas bumped up the company’s estimate of mineral deposits at the North Carolina mining site.Piedmont’s experts believe the lithium output to be around the 39.2-megatonne mark, signifying a 40-per cent increase from the previous forecast. The company is now contracted with innovator giant Tesla for 5 years of lithium supply.Shares in Piedmont Lithiumare trading 1.12 per cent lower at 88 cents