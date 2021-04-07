Imugene (ASX:IMU) to proceed to final dose cohort for lung cancer treatment

$620-million cancer treatment provider Imugenehas announced that an independent team of researchers have certified that lung cancer drug PD1-Vaxx is safe for human use at 50 micrograms.This means the company can now advance the Phase I clinical trial of the immunoetherapy candidate to the full and final dosage of 100 micrograms. The tests recorded promising signs of the product’s efficacy, as PD1-Vaxx halted the tumour spread for 3 patients and fully regressed the cancer in one patient.Imugene has also received the green light from the US Institutional Review Board to commence the Phase I clinical trial of the product at the renowned Mayo Clinic in Phoenix, Arizona.Shares in Imugene have climbed 11.5 per cent to reach an all-time high of 14 cents