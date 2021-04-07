Imugene (ASX:IMU) to proceed to final dose cohort for lung cancer treatment

by Michael Luu April 07, 2021 03:00 PM

$620-million cancer treatment provider Imugene (ASX:IMU) has announced that an independent team of researchers have certified that lung cancer drug PD1-Vaxx is safe for human use at 50 micrograms.

This means the company can now advance the Phase I clinical trial of the immunoetherapy candidate to the full and final dosage of 100 micrograms. The tests recorded promising signs of the product’s efficacy, as PD1-Vaxx halted the tumour spread for 3 patients and fully regressed the cancer in one patient.

Imugene has also received the green light from the US Institutional Review Board to commence the Phase I clinical trial of the product at the renowned Mayo Clinic in Phoenix, Arizona.

Shares in Imugene have climbed 11.5 per cent to reach an all-time high of 14 cents

Michael Luu

Finance News Network
Michael joined FNN in December 2017 with a passion for creativity and TV production. Possessing over four years of international experience in broadcasting, he has hosted, edited and produced video content for Vietnam’s national broadcaster VTV, Germany’s DWTV and the APEC Summit. Michael is also a freelance videographer and casual correspondent for VTV in Australia.