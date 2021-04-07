DroneShield (AX:DRO) receives $1.1 million order from a Five Eyes government

UAS (unmanned aerial systems) technology developer DroneShieldhas secured another government contract to provide drone security solutions to one of the Five Eyes countries (United States, Canada, Australia, the United Kingdom, and New Zealand).The reportedly high-profile customer has placed an order estimated at $1.1 million, as a follow-up from previous collaborations with DroneShield. The deal happened right on the back of a US law enforcement agency’s purchase of a mobile system of UAS detection sensors.Shares in DroneShieldare trading 6.25 per cent higher at 17 cents.