DroneShield (AX:DRO) receives $1.1 million order from a Five Eyes government

UAS (unmanned aerial systems) technology developer DroneShield (ASX:DRO)
has secured another government contract to provide drone security solutions to one of the Five Eyes countries (United States, Canada, Australia, the United Kingdom, and New Zealand).
The reportedly high-profile customer has placed an order estimated at $1.1 million, as a follow-up from previous collaborations with DroneShield (ASX:DRO)
. The deal happened right on the back of a US law enforcement agency’s purchase of a mobile system of UAS detection sensors.
Shares in DroneShield (ASX:DRO)
are trading 6.25 per cent higher at 17 cents.