DroneShield (AX:DRO) receives $1.1 million order from a Five Eyes government

Company News

by Michael Luu April 07, 2021 02:30 PM

UAS (unmanned aerial systems) technology developer DroneShield (ASX:DRO) has secured another government contract to provide drone security solutions to one of the Five Eyes countries (United States, Canada, Australia, the United Kingdom, and New Zealand).

The reportedly high-profile customer has placed an order estimated at $1.1 million, as a follow-up from previous collaborations with DroneShield (ASX:DRO). The deal happened right on the back of a US law enforcement agency’s purchase of a mobile system of UAS detection sensors.

Shares in DroneShield (ASX:DRO) are trading 6.25 per cent higher at 17 cents.
 

