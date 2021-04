Private healthcare provider Ramsay Health Carehas agreed to contribute its manpower to the COVID-19 vaccine roll-out effort in New South Wales.The company has entered a partnership agreement with the Homebush vaccination facility announced by the state authorities today. Under the agreement, Recce will commit pharmacists and nurses to the site, with the aim of administering over 30,000 doses per week.Shares in Ramsay Health Carerose 0.55 per cent to $67.34 by 12.45pm.