Superbug and viral pathogen treatment developer Recce Pharmacetical’s unapproved drug R327 has successfully saved a patient suffering a life-threatening illness.Despite not undertaking clinical trials, nasal treatment R327 was accessible to the individual via Category A of the Therapeutic Goods Administration special access scheme. Recceintends to proceed with clinical trials for the product.The news has shot Recce’s shares up 5.1 per cent to $1.03