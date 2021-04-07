Cleanaway (ASX:CWY) accused of having unfair advantages with Suez

Company News

by Michael Luu April 07, 2021 11:00 AM

Australian waste management company Cleanaway (ASX:CWY) has been accused, by its French competitor Veolia (EPA:VIE), of having unfair advantages in purchasing Suez’s recycling and recovery assets in Australia.

A recent media release by the French water, waste and energy management firm to Euronext Paris stock exchange has claimed that “ Suez still seems to want to do everything possible to make it impossible to reach an agreement with Veolia”. Veolia deems the $2.5 billion price tag that Suez Groupe has set for Cleanaway (ASX:CWY), as “depriving itself of a profitable asset in an attractive region”. Suez has till May 6, 2021, to take the U-turn to Veolia, should the company be swayed by the French suitor’s more favorable terms.

Shares in Cleanaway Waste Management (ASX:CWY) are trading 1.96 per cent lower at $2.50

Michael Luu

Finance News Network
Michael joined FNN in December 2017 with a passion for creativity and TV production. Possessing over four years of international experience in broadcasting, he has hosted, edited and produced video content for Vietnam’s national broadcaster VTV, Germany’s DWTV and the APEC Summit. Michael is also a freelance videographer and casual correspondent for VTV in Australia.