Cleanaway (ASX:CWY) accused of having unfair advantages with Suez

Australian waste management company Cleanawayhas been accused, by its French competitor Veolia (EPA:VIE), of having unfair advantages in purchasing Suez’s recycling and recovery assets in Australia.A recent media release by the French water, waste and energy management firm to Euronext Paris stock exchange has claimed that “ Suez still seems to want to do everything possible to make it impossible to reach an agreement with Veolia”. Veolia deems the $2.5 billion price tag that Suez Groupe has set for Cleanaway, as “depriving itself of a profitable asset in an attractive region”. Suez has till May 6, 2021, to take the U-turn to Veolia, should the company be swayed by the French suitor’s more favorable terms.Shares in Cleanaway Waste Managementare trading 1.96 per cent lower at $2.50