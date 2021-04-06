Dow snaps 4-day winning streak: Aus shares to open flat

Australian stocks are poised for a steady start, following weak leads from Wall Street. The US benchmark indices dipped from record highs, as the Dow Jones Industrial Average snapped its 4-day streak in the black. President Biden’s infrastructural development bill has come under increased scrutiny, as economists on both sides of the divide disagree on the proposed 28 per cent rise in corporate taxThe Caixin/Markit services survey or China’s services PMI for March revealed a 2.8-point increase month-on-month to 54.3, indicating growth in service business activity. This positive data enticed stocks to make strong gains across European benchmark indices. Bucking the optimistic news however, financial services provider Credit Suisse suffered a $4.7 billion loss following the fall-out of major US hedge fund Archegos Capital Management. As a result, the Swiss banking giant has been forced to farewell several senior officers and introduce dividend cuts.Today, the AiGroup releases its March Performance of Construction index. And the weekly reading of consumer sentiment is issued by ANZ and Roy Morgan.Wall Street closed lower yesterday: The Dow Jones Industrial Average lost 0.3 per cent to close at 33,430, the S&P 500 fell 0.1 per cent to 4074 and the NASDAQ closed 0.1 per cent lower at 13,698.London’s FTSE gained 1.3 per cent, Paris added 0.5 per cent and Frankfurt closed 0.7 per cent higher.Tokyo’s Nikkei fell 1.3 per cent. Hong Kong’s Hang Seng was closed and China’s Shanghai Composite closed 0.04 per cent lower.­Taking all of this into equation, the SPI futures are pointing to 0.04 per cent gain.Yesterday, the Australian share market closed 0.8 per cent higher at 6886.Air New Zealand’s fleet for services between Australia and New Zealand will be back in the air in full force once more from April 19th.The news came on the back of NZ Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern’s announcement of the long-awaited Trans-Tasman travel bubble yesterday afternoon. New Zealand’s flag carrier will marginally bump up the number of flights from 4 to 23 two-way flights between Sydney and Auckland on the aforementioned date, as quarantine-free travel will resume between the two Oceanic neighbours.Shares in Air New Zealand closed 8.2 per cent higher at $1.71 yesterday.Adbri Limitedis paying 7.25 cents fully frankedClime Capitalis paying 1.2 cents fully frankedClover Corporationis paying 0.5 cents fully frankedHearts and Minds Investmentsis paying 12 cents fully frankedPengana International Equities Ltdis paying 1.25 cents fully frankedWAM Research Ltdis paying 4.95 cents fully frankedWAM Alternativeis paying 1 cent fully frankedWAM Microcap Limitedis paying 4 cents fully frankedOne Australian Dollar at 7:35 AM was buying 76.67 US cents, 55.47 Pence Sterling, 84.18 Yen and 64.60 Euro cents.Iron Ore has gained 1.4 per cent to US$170.90Iron Ore futures suggest a 2.04 per cent gain.Gold has gained $14.20 to US$1743 an ounce.Silver has added $0.45 to US$25.23 an ounce.Oil has gained $0.68 to US$59.33 a barrel.