ANZ jobs ads at a 12-year high: ASX tracking almost 1% higher at noon

The Australian share market rose at the open and is now tracking almost 1 per cent higher at noon. The S&P/ASX 200 index is 65 points up at 6,894. On the futures market the SPI is 80 points higher.ANZ Australian job ads measure up 7.4 per cent month-on-month in March – a 12 year high.Fleetwoodhas appointed a new Chief Executive Officer - experienced building and construction materials executive Bruce Nicholson. Bruce replaces former Managing Director and CEO Brad Denison, who resigned in November 2020. Interim CEO Andrew Wackett, will return to his role as Chief Financial Officer and Joint Company Secretary upon Mr Nicholson commencing. Shares in Fleetwoodare currently 3.4 per cent higher at $2.78.The best-performing sector is Information Technology, adding 4 per cent, while the worst performing sector is Healthcare, shedding 0.3 per cent.The best performing stock in the S&P/ASX 200 is Cleanaway Waste Management, rising 9.8 per cent to $2.42, followed by shares in Afterpayand CodanThe worst performing stock in the S&P/ASX 200 is Incitec Pivot, dropping 8.9 per cent to $2.66, followed by shares in Chorusand AMPGold is trading at US$1,734 an ounce.Iron ore price fell 1.8 per cent to US$163.89.Iron ore futures are pointing to a rise of 0.5 per cent.One Australian dollar is buying 76.48 US cents.