Dexus (ASX:DXS) sell of Brisbane office block for $285 million

Dexushas exchanged contracts to sell an office block in Brisbane for $285 million.The asset is owned by the Dexus Office Partnership, in which Dexus holds a 50 per cent interest. The building is located in the centre of Brisbane’s “Golden Triangle” and was built in 1978.Just before the end of the new year, the property was 92 per cent occupied with a WALE of 2.9 years.Key customers include AEMO, Wilson Parking and Accenture.Shares in Dexusare trading 1.4 per cent lower at $9.55.