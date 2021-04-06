NRW Holdings' (ASX:NWH) subsidiary Primero signs letter of intent with Panoramic

NRW Holdingssubsidiary the Primero Group has executed a Letter of Intent for an Operations and Maintenance (O&M) contract with Panoramic Resources for their Savannah Nickel Project.Primero will operate and maintain the processing and surface infrastructure facilities at the Savannah Nickel mine for an initial term of three years, with option to extend an additional two years.The estimated value of the contract is $35 million.Shares in NRW Holdingsare trading 1.5 per cent lower at $2.08.