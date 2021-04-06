Incitec Pivot (ASX:IPL) delay Waggaman plant reopening

Incitec Pivothas delayed the start of operations at its Waggaman ammonia plant after the plant was brought down by a dry gas seal failure and vibrations in the turbine on the induced draft fan.Additional investigations into the root causes of both issues have been completed and repairs are currently underway.The impact due to the further delay in startup in EBIT is expected to be around $36 million (or $28 million on a net profit after tax basis).The mining services company also manufacturers fertiliser, explosives and a range of industrial chemicals.Shares in Incitec Pivotare trading 7.5 per cent lower at $2.70.