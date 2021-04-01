Xero (ASX:XRO) completes acquisitions of Planday and Tickstar

Company News

by Melissa Darmawan April 01, 2021 11:30 AM

Accounting software company Xero (ASX:XRO) has completed the acquisitions of Planday and Tickstar.

Planday is a workforce management platform with more than 350,000 employee users across Europe and the UK.

The company simplifies employee scheduling allowing businesses to forecast and manage their labour costs.

Tickstar is a technology business that allows organisations such as Xero and its customers to connect to a global electronic invoicing network.

Shares in Xero (ASX:XRO) are trading 2.04 per cent higher at $129.11.