Xero (ASX:XRO) completes acquisitions of Planday and Tickstar

Accounting software company Xerohas completed the acquisitions of Planday and Tickstar.Planday is a workforce management platform with more than 350,000 employee users across Europe and the UK.The company simplifies employee scheduling allowing businesses to forecast and manage their labour costs.Tickstar is a technology business that allows organisations such as Xero and its customers to connect to a global electronic invoicing network.Shares in Xeroare trading 2.04 per cent higher at $129.11.