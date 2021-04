Transurbanhas closed the sale of its 50 per cent interest in its Transurban Chesapeake assets to AustralianSuper, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board and UniSuper.The partnership deal is valued at $2.8 billion.Transurban Chesapeake comprises of the US Greater Washington Area toll roads, as well as projects in Virginia.Shares in Transurbanare trading 2.1 per cent lower at $13.04