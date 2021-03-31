Aspen Group (ASX:APZ) look to acquire co-living community in QLD

Aspen Grouphas entered into conditional contracts to acquire a co-living community in Upper Mount Gravatt Queensland.Settlement is expected in late April 2021.The property is currently operated as Uniresort, a student accommodation facility with the majority of its customer base attending Griffith University and nearby language schools.This is Aspen’s fourth acquisition in FY21 and adds to their SE Queensland cluster alongside the Burleigh Heads build to rent project.Shares in Aspen Groupare steady at $1.20.