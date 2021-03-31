Telix Pharmaceuticals (ASX:TLX) complete agreement for commercial manufacture of Illucix

Telix Pharmaceuticalshas completed an agreement with contract development and manufacturing organisation Grand River Aseptic Manufacturing to perform commercial-scale Good Manufacturing Practice manufacturing of Telix’s Illuccix product for prostate cancer imaging.Under the terms of the Agreement, GRAM will perform advanced aseptic fill and finish services for Illuccix at its facilities in Grand Rapids for the US, Canada, EU and Australian markets.Illuccix has been accepted for filing by the US FDA, and has been granted Priority Review status by the Australian Therapeutic Goods Administration.Shares in Telix Pharmaceuticalsare trading 4.4 per cent higher at $4.52.