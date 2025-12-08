Global equities and near-record highs

In this new video, recorded some weeks ago, Zaheer Lalani, Principal Advisor at Sovereign Advisors, and Max Riaz, Investment Manager, explore a question that many investors still grapple with: What should we make of global equity valuations sitting near record highs?

Their conversation addresses the understandable trepidation that can accompany strong market performance. Together, they examine whether current valuations are supported by genuine earnings strength and durable fundamentals, or whether investors should be preparing for a different trajectory as conditions evolve.

Zaheer and Max also discuss how Sovereign Advisors has been interpreting these signals, how we distinguish long-term trends from short-term noise, and how client portfolios are being positioned with discipline, clarity, and a focus on fundamentals.

Watch the full conversation to hear their insights on global equities, valuation risks, and the mindset guiding Sovereign’s approach to diversified global equities (incl. Aus) exposure.

Click here to visit the Sovereign Advisors website.