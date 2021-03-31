SG Fleet Group Limited (ASX:SGF) to acquire LeasePlan for $273m

SG Fleet Group Limitedhas entered into an agreement to acquire the Australian and New Zealand businesses of LeasePlan for a cash consideration of $273 million and a 13 per cent equity interest in SG Fleet.They aim to complete the transaction in the third quarter of this year, subject to satisfaction of conditions precedent.They expect to generate about $20 million in pre-tax run-rate synergies per annum after migration of LeasePlan’s operations and systems.Shares in SG Fleet Group Limitedshares last traded at $2.58.