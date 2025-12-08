TechnologyOne Backs CFO Amid Travel Company Concerns

TechnologyOne has publicly voiced its support for Chief Financial Officer Cale Bennett, addressing shareholder concerns stemming from his prior role at Corporate Travel Management. Corporate Travel Management is currently facing scrutiny, contributing to its extended suspension from the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX). TechnologyOne develops and delivers enterprise software solutions. The company’s software simplifies business and transforms operations, according to its website.

In a statement, TechnologyOne emphasised Bennett’s contributions over the past two years, highlighting his role in strengthening the company’s finance and corporate services capabilities. The company noted his assistance in TechnologyOne’s growth into an ASX 50 entity. Senior leadership, including the chairman and chief executive, have engaged with Bennett regarding the ongoing situation at Corporate Travel.

According to TechnologyOne, Bennett is closely monitoring the proceedings involving his former employer. He has conveyed his confidence in his current position and his capacity to continue leading the finance and corporate services teams at TechnologyOne. The company has stated that, relying on Bennett’s assurances and his proven performance, it remains confident in his leadership.