US markets extend gains ahead of Fed rate vote; ASX falls at midday

US markets ended Friday slightly higher as investors digested key inflation data ahead of next week’s Federal Reserve interest rate decision. The S&P 500 rose 0.19% to 6,870.40, its fourth straight gain and ninth positive session in 10. The index now sits less than 1% below its intraday record. The Nasdaq Composite added 0.31% to close at 23,578.13, while the Dow advanced 0.22% to finish at 47,954.99.

For the week, the S&P 500 rose 0.3%. The Nasdaq gained nearly 1%, and the Dow added 0.5%.

Inflation readings ease as labour concerns rise

Friday’s economic releases offered a clearer picture of the inflation backdrop before Wednesday’s Fed meeting. Core PCE, the central bank’s preferred inflation gauge, rose 2.8% over the year to September, slightly below expectations. Monthly readings matched forecasts, as did headline PCE.

Consumer sentiment data from the University of Michigan came in stronger than anticipated, with near- and long-term inflation views edging higher.

With inflation continuing to moderate, investors remain focused on labour market softness. Recent employment data has pointed to weakening conditions, raising expectations that the Fed will cut rates next week.

Market pricing now assigns an 87% probability of a quarter-point cut, according to the CME FedWatch tool. The fed funds target range remains at 3.75% to 4%.

Netflix deal sends streaming stocks swinging

Netflix shares fluctuated during Friday’s session after the company agreed to acquire film and streaming assets from Warner Bros Discovery in a US$72bn deal expected to complete within 12 to 18 months. Netflix ended the day nearly 3% lower, while WBD shares rose more than 6%.

The stock pared some losses after a senior US official signalled strong scepticism from the Trump administration regarding the transaction.