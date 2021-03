Zip Cohas entered a partnership with JB Hi-Fiand will be in stores in April, providing buy now pay later services.JB Hi-Fi and the Good Guys are part of the largest technology, entertainment and home entertainment retailers.Zip co-founder Peter Gray said: "This strategic partnership provides Zip customers with access to even more of Australia's favourite brands."Shares in Zip Coare trading 0.7 per cent lower at $7.30.