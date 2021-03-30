News Corp (ASX:NWS) to buy HMH Books & Media Segment

News Corp (ASX:NWS)
entered into an agreement to acquire the Books & Media segment of Houghton Mifflin Harcourt.
The business will be operated by HarperCollins Publishers, a News Corp subsidiary.
In calendar year 2020, over 60 per ceng of HMH Books & Media revenues were generated by its formidable backlist.
Among the most popular of the more than 7000 titles in the HMH Books & Media backlist are: The Lord of the Rings trilogy and other titles by J.R.R. Tolkien; 1984 and Animal Farm by George Orwell; and All the King’s Men by Robert Penn Warren, among many others.
HarperCollins currently has rights to J.R.R. Tolkien’s works in the British Commonwealth.
