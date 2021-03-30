News Corp (ASX:NWS) to buy HMH Books & Media Segment

News Corpentered into an agreement to acquire the Books & Media segment of Houghton Mifflin Harcourt.The business will be operated by HarperCollins Publishers, a News Corp subsidiary.In calendar year 2020, over 60 per ceng of HMH Books & Media revenues were generated by its formidable backlist.Among the most popular of the more than 7000 titles in the HMH Books & Media backlist are: The Lord of the Rings trilogy and other titles by J.R.R. Tolkien; 1984 and Animal Farm by George Orwell; and All the King’s Men by Robert Penn Warren, among many others.HarperCollins currently has rights to J.R.R. Tolkien’s works in the British Commonwealth.Shares in News Corpare trading 0.96 per cent lower at $30.80.