Macmahon Holdings (ASX:MAH) selected to provide services to Anglo American's mine

Macmahon Holdingshas been selected to provide surface mining services for Anglo American’s Dawson Mine in Queensland at the Dawson South operations, from July 2021.Dawson South forms part of the Dawson Mine, an open cut metallurgical coal mine, which is a joint venture between Anglo American and Japan’s Mitsui Group.Macmahon estimates the contract will generate around $200 million in revenue over the 3 year term.Signing of the mining services agreement is expected to occur in the near future.Shares in Macmahon Holdingsare trading 4.88 per cent lower at 20 cents.