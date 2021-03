AGLplans to separate the company to create two energy businesses focused on executing distinct strategies.One part will be called “New AGL” a multi-product energy retailer.The second will be “PrimeCo” Australia’s largest electricity generator supplying major wholesale, industrial and retail electricity users.AGL currently supplies around 4.5 million energy and telecommunications customer services.Shares in AGLare trading 1.97 per cent higher at $10.37.