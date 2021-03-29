Brisbane enters three-day lockdown: ASX poised to open higher



The Australian share market looks set to open higher this morning as the Dow ended the day on a slight up. Over in Britain, England has eased their coronavirus lockdown as Covid-19 infections drop to a six-month low. Greater Brisbane has entered its first full day in lockdown. Border restrictions have been put in place by all of Australia's other jurisdictions for the state. The move comes after a Covid-19 cluster involving the highly contagious UK strain was discovered involving seven people.



Local economic news



Weekly ANZ-Roy Morgan consumer sentiment index and fortnightly update on payroll jobs and wages figures from the Bureau of Statistics (ABS).

Wall Street closed mixed yesterday: The Dow Jones Industrial Average gained 0.3 per cent to 33,171, the S&P 500 lost 0.1 per cent to 3971 and the NASDAQ closed 0.6 per cent lower at 13,060.European markets closed mixed, London’s FTSE fell 0.1 per cent, Paris gained 0.5 per cent and Frankfurt also closed 0.5 per cent higher.Asian markets closed higher, Tokyo’s Nikkei gained 0.7 per cent, Hong Kong’s Hang Seng closed flat and China’s Shanghai Composite closed 0.5 per cent higher.Taking all of this into equation, the SPI futures are pointing to a 0.7 per cent gain.Yesterday, the Australian share market closed 0.4 per cent lower at 6799.Infratilhas approved the on-market acquisition of $20 million of Infratil shares on behalf of certain Morrison & Co executives and Morrison & Co. The shares to be acquired for Morrison & Co executives are subject to a lock-up between Morrison & Co and the executives of between 12 and 24 months. Mark Tume, Infratil’s Chairperson, said that “ it is a vote of confidence in Infratil’s recent performance and demonstrates their conviction in the long term growth prospects of the Infratil portfolio”. Shares in Infratilclosed 0.79 per cent higher at $6.41 yesterday.APN Industria REITis paying 4.35 cents unfrankedAtlas Arteria Groupis paying 13 cents unfrankedAustralian Unity Office Fundis paying 3.75 cents unfrankedAPN Convenience Retail REITis paying 5.475 cents unfrankedArena REIT No 1is paying 3.725 cents unfrankedAventus Groupis paying 4.9 cents unfrankedAmmaysim Australia Ltdis paying 26 cents fully frankedCenturia Industrial Reitis paying 4.25 cents unfrankedCharter Hall Long WALE REITis paying 7.3 cents unfrankedCromwell Property Groupis paying 1.625 cents unfrankedCenturia Office REITis paying 4.125 cents unfrankedCosol Limitedis paying 0.5 cents fully frankedCharter Hall Social Infrastructure REITis paying 4.1 cents unfrankedElanor Commercial Property Fundis paying 2.48 cents unfrankedGryphon Capital Income Trustis paying 0.75 cents unfrankedGarda Diversified Property Fundis paying 1.8 cents unfrankedGlobal Value Fund Ltdis paying 3 cents fully frankedHomeCo Daily Needs REITis paying 2.425 cents unfrankedIntega Group Limitedis paying 1 cent unfrankedKkr Credit Income Fundis paying 2.5 cents unfrankedKirkland Lake Goldis paying 20.4 cents unfrankedMeridian Energyis paying 5.1583 cents unfrankedMaas Group Holdingsis paying 2 cents fully frankedPerpetual Credit Income Trustis paying 0.3022 cents unfrankedQualitas Real Estate Income Fundis paying 0.8163 cents unfrankedRedcape Hotel Groupis paying 1.83 cents unfrankedRural Funds Groupis paying 2.8203 cents unfranked360 Capital Group Ltdis paying 1 cent unfranked360 Capital REITis paying 1.5 cents unfrankedWPP Aunz Ltdis paying 4.4 cents fully frankedOne Australian Dollar at 8:00 AM was buying 76.32 US cents, 55.50 Pence Sterling, 83.84 Yen and 64.89 Euro cents.Iron Ore has gained 4.1 per cent to US$167.88Iron Ore futures are pointing to 1.8 per cent fall.Gold has lost $22.80 to US$1712 an ounce.Silver was down $0.39 to US$24.72 an ounce.Oil was up $0.67 to US$61.64 a barrel.