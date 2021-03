Worley (ASX:WOR) has sold the Capital Projects Advisory business for a cash consideration of approximately $48 million.



Capital Projects Advisory business was acquired by TSA Management Pty Ltd which is a project services consultancy focused on critical infrastructure and property projects across Australia and New Zealand.



CPA is a small part of Worley’s Advisian consulting business.

Shares in Worleyare trading 1.14 per cent higher at $10.66.