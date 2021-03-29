Inghams (ASX:ING) Chief Executive Officer steps down

Poultry producer Ingham’s (ASX:ING) Chief Executive Officer Jim Leighton is leaving his role today and returning to the United States.



He has worked at the company since 2018.



Andrew Reeves, currently a non-executive director, will be appointed Chief Executive Officer and Managing Director.

Andrew is an experienced consumer goods executive in the food and beverage sector - his most recent executive role was as CEO of George Weston Foods in Australia and New Zealand (a subsidiary of Associated British Goods PLC).Jim Leighton will remain with the company until the end of the financial year to facilitate an orderly handover.Shares in Ingham’sare trading 1.94 per cent lower at $3.53.