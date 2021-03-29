NRW Holdings (ASX:NWH) receive two contract updates for Golding

NRW Holdings (ASX:NWH) wholly owned subsidiary, Golding Contractors Pty Ltd has been awarded a 3 year term contract to complete general subdivision and associated infrastructure works at Lendlease’s Yarrabilba residential development in Queensland.
The contract value is worth around $50 million.
This contract award extends a partnership with Lendlease which started back in October 2017.
The company has also received a 12-month extension to its existing Agreement with Wonbindi Coal Pty Ltd at the Baralaba North Mine.
The award adds approximately $120 million to the existing contract, which now extends to June 2022.
Shares in NRW Holdings (ASX:NWH)
are trading 0.97 per cent higher at $2.08.