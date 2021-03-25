Starpharma (ASX:SPL) signs distribution agreement with LloydsPharmacy in UK

Starpharma (ASX:SPL) has signed an agreement with Lloyds Pharmacy in the UK for the distribution of its VIRALEZE antiviral nasal spray.



LloydsPharmacy is one of the largest pharmacy groups in the UK and is also a major wholesaler.



Their antiviral nasal spray has been shown to inactivate respiratory viruses as well as multiple strains of Covid-19..

The product is expected to in store in April and online by the end of next week.Shares in Starpharma (ASX: SPL) are trading 2.22 per cent lower at $1.99.